MS patient's family plea for rethink on right to die

The family of a woman who fought a long battle against Multiple Sclerosis have released a harrowing set of images in the hope they will persuade politicians that people should have the "right to die".

Flora Lorimer met her future husband Tom when they were children and they married while they were in their teens.

Diagnosed with MS at the age of 20, she had three children and lived an active happy life.

But in the two years before her death in December, aged 68, her family say was so ill she wanted to die.

This video contains some harrowing images.