Police close A76 into Dumfries due to 'investigation'

The A76 has been closed between Dumfries and Courthill

Police have closed a major route into Dumfries due to an "ongoing investigation".

Drivers have been asked to avoid the A76 between Dumfries and Courthill and have been warned that significant delays are likely.

The road closure came after police also closed part of the town's bypass.

The A75 between the Cuckoo Bridge roundabout and the Bloomfield roundabout was temporarily shut during rush hour.

In a post of Facebook, local police officers said the bypass was closed to "facilitate an ongoing police investigation" before re-opening.

It led to comments that traffic in Dumfries was at a "standstill".