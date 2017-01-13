A7 improvement investment planned

Image copyright Google

A initial investment of more than £240,000 is being planned to carry out improvements on the A7 through the central Borders.

It comes after the A7 Action Group presented its vision for the route to Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

The Scottish government said some of their ideas fell "outside the scope" of the current work programme.

However, it said Transport Scotland was due to start work on a study of transport needs in the Borders.

It will examine the case for extending the Borders Railway along with improvements to the A1, A7 and A68 and will then be used as input to the strategic transport projects review.

'Address issues'

Mr Yousaf said: "A comprehensive review of the A7 action plan has been completed by Transport Scotland and we are updating campaigners as to how we can make timely improvements to the safety and operation of the route.

"The programme of work being put forward in the coming months will address many of the issues brought forward by the A7 Action Group and our commitment to the A7 is on-going.

"Our annual maintenance programme, which has seen investment of more than £23 million since 2007, continues and the A7 is reviewed annually to establish where safety improvements can be made."

He said Transport Scotland would be holding further discussions with the A7 Action Group on progress to make sure that they were kept "fully up to date" on progress.