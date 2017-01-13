Dumfries maternity unit conversion will help 'maximise efficiency'

Image copyright Google Image caption The maternity unit on the current hospital site is to be converted

A health board has said that a £14m conversion of a maternity unit should end up costing less than moving all services to a new hospital site.

A full business case for the Dumfries development is due to be completed "in the next few months".

The Cresswell facility will be turned over to renal dialysis, ophthalmology and other health services.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said putting them on its new hospital site was "likely" to have been more expensive.

At present, maternity services are run from the suite next to the current Dumfries Infirmary on the town's Bankend Road.

However, they are set to move to the new multi-million pound hospital on the Garroch roundabout which is scheduled to open late this year.

Costs included

That has prompted the development of plans to put the maternity suite - which opened in 2002 and was funded via a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) - to a different use.

There are still 16 years left to run on its contract with payments averaging about £3m a year.

It means that if the building was to be left empty, the health board would still be liable to pay the annual fee and maintain and upkeep the site.

Instead, it has opted to redevelop the building for new services with the hope that work can start in April next year and be ready to open by December 2019.

The health board stressed that the cost of those works had already been included in its wider acute services redevelopment programme.

It added that any advantages of moving the services to the new hospital would have required higher levels of funding.

'Simpler project'

"Building a larger hospital with all services on one site would have been a simpler project to manage, but would likely be more costly to the public purse," said a statement from NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

"In addition, our preferred solution allows patients requiring non-acute care - such as regular renal dialysis - to be treated in a dedicated facility away from the extreme busyness of an acute site.

"The board has responsibility for ensuring they maximise efficiency in the use of their full estate."

The health board added that it did not believe that keeping the building in operation would affect efforts to sell the old hospital site.

"We are confident that when we look to sell the old hospital site that retaining the Cresswell building will not impact on this process," the statement said.