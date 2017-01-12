Groups receive 'life-changing' support

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Funding is being shared by 19 groups across Scotland

More than £4.3m is being shared between 19 projects across Scotland aimed at helping people and communities overcome "challenging circumstances".

One slice of the Big Lottery Fund support - more than £380,000 - goes to Wigtownshire Women's Aid.

In Glasgow, Marie Curie receives nearly £350,000 to set up a new helper service for people and their families.

Nearly £150,000 goes to SSCHAIR - a Shetland Islands group to support survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Maureen McGinn, BLF Scotland chairwoman, said: "This funding will support 19 groups across Scotland to improve the places they live and the wellbeing of people facing challenging circumstances.

"It's great to see groups such as Marie Curie and Wigtownshire Women's Aid receiving funding to help support people through the toughest of times."

The full list of funding beneficiaries is as follows:

£63,178 - Islay and Jura Community Enterprises Limited

£336,893 - Trust Housing Association in Edinburgh

£380,439 - Wigtownshire Women's Aid

£109,776 - Bellsbank Project in East Ayrshire

£143,950 - Catrine Community Trust

£363,880 - Equal Say Ltd in Glasgow

£135,100 - Fuse Youth Cafe Glasgow

£149,982 - LEAP in Sports Scotland, Glasgow

£347,884 - Marie Curie Glasgow

£493,160 - Glasgow Rape Crisis Centre

£478,230 - Yoker Resource Centre

£150,000 - Safe Strong and Free Project in the Highlands

£147,310 - Ocean Youth Trust in Inverclyde

£149,480 - Lanarkshire Recovery Consortium

£341,001 - Perth and Kinross Association of Voluntary Service

£147,922 - LCDT Renfrewshire

£149,989 - SSCHAIR in the Shetland Islands

£149,870 - Deaf Equality and Accessibility Forum South Lanarkshire

£150,000 - Bellsmyre Development Trust

The BLF has also announced 17 investing in ideas awards, totalling £151,226, helping groups to develop a new idea that will benefit their community across Scotland.