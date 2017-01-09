Strong wind and snow warning issued

Image copyright Met Office

A warning of snow and strong winds has been issued for much of Scotland between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office said it could lead to "very poor travel conditions" in some parts of the country.

The yellow "be aware" warning is in place from 18:00 on Wednesday until 12:00 on Thursday.

Wind gusts of up to 55mph are expected in exposed coastal areas with up to 5cm (2in) of snow possible and up to 20cm (8in) on higher ground.

The Met Office said lightning could accompany the heaviest showers, with potential disruption to power supplies as a result.