Bridge of Dee teenager finds stranger in bedroom

Police have launched an investigation after a 13-year-old girl woke to find a stranger in her bedroom during what officers believe was a failed robbery.

The youngster discovered the man in her house in Bridge of Dee, in Dumfries and Galloway, at around 06:30.

Police said the man, who had black, greased-back hair, ran off when the girl alerted her family.

It was one of a series of break-ins reported in the village near Castle Douglas overnight.

The man who was found in the teenager's bedroom was in his 20s, of slim build and average height.

He was wearing a blue shiny shirt with long sleeves and dark trousers.

PC Chris Wightman said: "It appears at this time that the male's intention was to steal from the house.

"This is an unusual crime for this part of Dumfries and Galloway and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this make or a small white van that was seen nearby."