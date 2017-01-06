Annan Athletic consider community ownership

Image copyright Google Image caption The club said the move would allow it to become a "true democracy"

Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic is starting consultation on a transfer to full community ownership.

The club is currently run as an "unincorporated members' club".

However, it is now being proposed to establish a Community Benefit Society which would allow fans to pay a nominal fee for a single share.

Management committee member Phillip Jones has been working with the Supporters Direct Group to develop the plan.

He said the current structure had its limitations and was not a "true democracy".

"We have full members, associate members and life members," he said.

"The associate members haven't got full rights, they can't stand on the management committee, they can't get voted on - so there are limitations.

"We have decided to go to a fully fan-owned club so basically anybody that wants to be a member of Annan Athletic will have full rights."

'Way forward'

He said it was seen as a way of staying true to the ethos of community ownership at the club.

"It will be one member, one vote," he said.

"A business can become a member but they will only get one vote.

"We see that as the way forward simply because our principles are community-based.

"We are a community-based club and this is making it into a truly community-based arrangement."

As part of the consultation, an open meeting will be held at Galabank on 19 January.

Representatives of Annan Athletic and Supporters Direct will be available to answer questions about the community ownership proposals.