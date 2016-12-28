Bus crashes into house in Dumfries

Image copyright Ian Anderson

A bus has crashed into a building in Dumfries.

It is understood the Stagecoach bus struck a terraced house on Lockerbie Road at the junction with Bane Loaning, near Dumfries High School, earlier.

People were asked to avoid the area while the road was closed. There were no reports of any injuries.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach West Scotland said the firm would carry out a full investigation into the incident and help police with their inquiries.

She added: "Our first thoughts are for the welfare of those affected by the incident. Safety is our absolute priority."