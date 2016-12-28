Dumfries to host first Wild Film Festival Scotland

A new festival celebrating the very best wildlife film and photography will be held in Dumfries in the spring. The theme of the inaugural
Wild Film Festival Scotland is "amazing journeys, wild places and rewilding".
Ted Leeming
The festival's programme will include screenings of a series of award-winning films and the British Wildlife Photographer Exhibition, which will be hosted at Gracefield Arts Centre.
Keith Morris
Springwatch presenter and documentary maker Iolo Williams is among guests lined up to appear at the event in March.
Keith kirk
The festival will also showcase local photographic and filmmaking talent and highlight Dumfries and Galloway's appeal as somewhere to see spectacular wildlife all year round.
Jesse Beaman
Jesse Beaman and Keith Kirk will look at what Dumfries and Galloway has to offer at night. The region is home to one of only four dark sky parks in the world.
Keith Kirk
Mr Kirk, a photographer from Castle Douglas, said he hoped visitors will "seize the opportunity" to discover the region's wildlife for themselves.
Gordon Rae
Lockerbie-based Gordon Rae, who was named 2016 Scottish Salon Nature Photographer of the Year, will also bring his expertise to the festival.
Gordon Rae
Mr Rae, who has travelled around the world to photograph bears, said "wildlife photography is always an adventure".
Gordon Rae
But he said his photography in Scotland was "just as special". "It feels like a privilege to photograph mountain hares in the Highlands, or some of the few remaining black grouse left in Dumfries and Galloway," he added.
Leeming & Paterson
Local landscape photographers Ted Leeming and Morag Paterson will also appear at the festival. Their Zero Footprint project has seen them take thousands of pictures from the same spot overlooking the Rhinns of Kells
Colin_Hattersley
The local photographers (pictured) will come together for the festival from 24-26 March. Full details of the headline guests and films will be unveiled later.