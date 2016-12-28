Woman injured after car lands on Dumfries footpath

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at the Bloomfield roundabout on the Dumfries bypass

A motorist was seriously hurt when her car crashed through the centre of a roundabout and landed on a footpath below the road.

The 36-year-old woman was trapped in her white Fiat Punto when it left the A75 Dumfries bypass at the Bloomfield roundabout at 17:05 on Tuesday.

Police said she was rescued by firefighters and was being treated in hospital for head and back injuries.

They have appealed for help from witnesses to the crash.

PC Stuart Delaney said: "We are appealing to anyone who was on this stretch of roadway to get in touch with us if they witnessed this crash. Callers can contact us through 101."