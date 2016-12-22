Permanent home for Great Tapestry of Scotland to be chosen

Image copyright Google Image caption Galashiels is being recommended as the permanent home for the tapestry

A site for a permanent home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in the Scottish Borders is to be selected.

Galashiels has been recommended as the location for the project at a total cost of about £6.7m.

It would see the town's post office brought back into use, a former Poundstretcher demolished and a new building erected.

Scottish Borders Council had selected Tweedbank for the project but has been advised to switch to Galashiels.

The decision will bring to an end a long-running debate over the scheme.

A site at the terminus of the Borders Railway had been selected but that was before the Galashiels option emerged.

Since then, the local authority has examined both locations and has been advised to select the project which is seen as having greatest regeneration potential.

Analysis: Giancarlo Rinaldi, BBC news website, south of Scotland reporter

Image copyright Alex Hewitt

It is something of an understatement to say that this has been a long-running and controversial project in the Borders.

The original selection of a site at Tweedbank was a contentious one and prompted probes into both the decision-making process and its business case.

So, there might even have been some sense of relief when a site in the heart of Galashiels emerged as an option.

Those in favour believe it has the potential to provide a major boost to regeneration in the area.

However, opponents remain unconvinced and have described it as a "vanity project" and a "waste of public money" destined to become a "white elephant".

The Great Tapestry of Scotland has been caught in the crossfire of this very heated battle.

Nobody could surely deny such a work deserves a permanent home but the issues of where to locate it and who should meet the costs have caused divisions which will take some time to patch up.

The Scottish government will contribute about £2.5m towards the scheme and Scottish Borders Council has earmarked £3.5m.

That leaves a funding shortfall of about £700,000 if it selects the Galashiels option but it is hoped that other organisations will provide support.

Public opinion in the region remains divided over the benefits of the project.

Community group Energise Galashiels said it could be a "game-changing boost to the town".

However, others have criticised the level of spending on the scheme at a time when local authority budgets are under considerable pressure.