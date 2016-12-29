Carsphairn and Newton Stewart festive flooding impact a year on

Image copyright AP Image caption Newton Stewart was badly affected by flooding following Storm Frank

It's almost a year since parts of southern Scotland experienced their worst flooding for decades.

On 30 December 2015, Storm Frank brought about half a month's worth of rain in 24 hours and heralded new year misery for thousands.

In Carsphairn, residents awoke to find the A712 through the village transformed into a river after the Water of Deugh burst its banks.

Properties along the western side of the street flooded and some people were only able to move back in very recently.

One of the affected premises was the village shop and tea-room run by Lindsay Duncan, and her adjoining house.

Image caption Lindsay Duncan's business was shut for months after the floods

"My alarm went off at a quarter to six in the morning to get up to open the shop," she recalled.

"There was a big bang at the door - locals trying to warn us that the village was flooding. The street was like a raging river.

"We got some possessions upstairs and about half an hour later the water started to come in."

The shop and house were flooded to a depth of about a foot which Lindsay thought initially would drain away and dry out quite quickly. She was wrong.

"I didn't honestly think it was going to be as bad as what it was," she said.

"I thought we'd clean up and it would be business as normal. But when the loss adjustor came out he said we could be closed for six months."

He was almost spot-on.

Image caption Repair works have been ongoing since the floods

The business eventually reopened in July after operating out of temporary accommodation in the village hall as Lindsay kept locals supplied with vital provisions.

The shop has been revamped and the tearoom part expanded. A roaring open fire adds to the warmth of the welcome and bright Christmas decorations are a sign of optimism that this year's festivities won't be cut short.

Recovery, however, has taken its toll.

"People struggle to sleep and every time it rains you're on edge," said Lindsay. "You're constantly going to the window and checking the street to see if it's flooding. It's not a nice feeling.

"You see it all the time on the news and you just don't understand the impact until it happens to you. Words can't explain how it feels."

Image caption Ross Cunningham said repair works had taken some time to carry out

On the same day that Carsphairn was hit, 20 miles to the south west the River Cree burst its banks in Newton Stewart causing the town's worst flood in half a century. The water reached shops in Victoria Street, including the outdoor clothing store owned by Ross Cunningham.

He was having a bad winter, with two other shops flooded in similar circumstances in Cumbria. But it enabled him to compare the authorities' responses north and south of the border.

"In Cumbria, after an initial slow response, they got on to it very quickly and things have been happening," he said.

"In Dumfries and Galloway a lot of people, myself included, have been pushing for things to happen including repairing the river wall before winter, which has only just been completed."

Mr Cunningham said he had also encountered different attitudes to dredging, which he raised with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon when she visited Newton Stewart in the aftermath of the flood.

"Myself and many other people in the town have been pushing them to dredge the Cree which I think definitely needs doing but it seems to be that's not going to happen," he said.

"Over the border in Cumbria there's been a lot of dredging going on and I can't quite understand why it can happen only, as the crow flies, 70 miles away but on this side of the border it can't happen for some reason."

Image caption Craig Andrews said he constantly monitored river levels every time it rained

Dumfries and Galloway Council has just finished rebuilding the river wall where it was washed away a year ago.

It has also removed the Sparling footbridge which cleared the Cree only by a few feet and effectively acted as a dam, trapping vegetation and debris washed downstream when the river was in spate.

But more permanent flood prevention measures are still some years away, and that is a concern for many.

The Belted Galloway Café and Visitor Centre is one of the closest premises to the river and owner Craig Andrews is worried that it might be hit again.

He finds himself constantly monitoring the river level every time there is heavy rain.

"There is supposedly money available for a flood defence for us, but we are not really any further forward," he said.

"We have built some flood defences round our own place, hopefully to try to mitigate the risk, but we really just have to keep our fingers crossed."

And that is what communities all across the region hit by Storm Frank will be doing this festive season: watching weather forecasts with concern, and praying that this new year is a lot better than last.