Artists flock to Spring Fling event in Dumfries and Galloway

Image copyright Colin Hattersley

Nearly 100 artists, makers and designers have signed up for the annual Spring Fling open studio event in Dumfries and Galloway next year.

It will take place throughout the region from 27 to 29 May.

It is the 15th edition of the festival and includes a "birthday exhibition" at the Gracefield Arts Centre in Dumfries prior to the main event.

A selection of works will also be taken to New Brewery Arts in Cirencester earlier in the year.

Joanna Macaulay, Upland's Events and Exhibitions Manager, said: "Our 15th birthday will be a special year for us and a chance to look at how Spring Fling has blossomed to become the premier event of its kind in Scotland.

"Something we value enormously is the strength of support we get from within the region.

"But the other side of Spring Fling is that it is a highly effective way of drawing the attention of the wider world to the wonderful work created in Dumfries and Galloway."

She said they were also looking forward to the event in Cirencester from 25 March to 14 May.

Next year's Spring Fling will see 15 new exhibitors who have never taken part before.

The majority of them live and work in Dumfries and Galloway but a small number have a "strong connection" to the area but are currently based elsewhere.

A "neighbours" scheme which sees artists and makers in nearby areas take part will this year include people from Ayrshire, the Scottish Borders, Cumbria and Northern Ireland.