Ryan Lowe denies hunting badgers with dogs

A 30-year-old man is to face trial at Dumfries Sheriff Court on charges relating to the hunting of foxes and badgers with dogs.

Ryan Lowe from Carlisle pleaded not guilty to committing the offences at Westerkirk, near Langholm.

He denies approaching a badger set with four lurcher-type dogs and a terrier with a locating collar.

It is alleged he disturbed the entrances in May, and caused a dog to enter the set.

He also pleaded not guilty to possessing items contrary to the Protection of Badgers Act - including spades, walkie-talkies and a quantity of electronic equipment.

A trial date was fixed for January.

Brian Sanderson, 40, of Shap is accused of committing the offences with Mr Lowe.

His case was continued without plea for a month.