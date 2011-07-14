Warning over weapons in Dumfries and Galloway schools

Image caption Detectives said that while the total was small it was important to guard against complacency

Police figures have shown that 25 weapons were seized from school pupils in Dumfries and Galloway over the past four years.

The figures came to light following a freedom of information request.

Detectives said that while the total was relatively small compared with other parts of the country, it was important to guard against complacency.

Officers said they worked closely with the education authority to highlight the risks of pupils carrying weapons.

Insp John Thomson, from Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary, said: "It is about re-inforcing the message to all school pupils about the dangers or potential consequences of carrying or using a weapon."

He added: "There is a need to be responsible at all times and consider their safety and that of others.

"That is the message we try to get across by utilising our schools officers and the teachers themselves who re-inforce that message of personal safety."