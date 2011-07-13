St Abbs marine reserve receives Paul Newman grant

Image caption The reserve aims to balance the needs of the area's marine life with fishing activity

A voluntary marine reserve in the Borders has received a grant of £50,000 from a foundation established by Holywood actor Paul Newman.

St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve was set up in 1984 and aims to protect the rich and varied marine life around the Berwickshire coast.

The reserve said the cash would be used to build on its work with the public.

Profits and royalties from Newman's Own products, which include cereals and sauces, are donated to charity.

The National Trust for Scotland - the lead organisation involved in the marine reserve - received the cheque from Newman's Own Foundation via the conservation charity's US foundation.

St Abb's head property manager, Liza Cole said: "We are so grateful for this vital funding.

"The funds will support our marine ranger, Georgia Conolly, and her work towards getting more people engaged with our unique marine environment and involved in its management."

Robert Forrester, president of Newman's Own Foundation, said: "Paul Newman was committed to helping make the world a better place.

"He believed in sharing his good fortune with those in need.

"We are proud to be able to continue his philanthropic legacy today and to assist the work of the National Trust for Scotland."