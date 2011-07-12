Teen admits Samurai sword charge

A 17-year-old from Galashiels has told a court he had a set of Samurai swords for protection because a number of people were out to get him.

Barry Pyrah appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and admitted having a sword at his Hawthorn Road home on 10 July.

Pyrah produced the sword when three men came into his garden.

Sentence was deferred until 8 August for reports and Pyrah was released on bail subject to an 8pm to 7am curfew.