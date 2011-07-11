Missing postman's body found in River Tweed

The body of a man which was found floating in a south of Scotland river has been identified as that of a missing postman.

Ernest Stephenson was last seen on 8 June in the Galashiels area.

Despite extensive searches, the 63-year-old's body was found in the River Tweed at Gattonside near Melrose on Saturday.

Lothian and Borders Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death.