A Galashiels teenager has admitted carrying out assaults on three schoolboys in the Borders town.

Ryan Edmison, 18, had denied attacking the two 14-year-olds and 15-year-old on the town's Black Path on 11 June.

However, he changed his plea to guilty midway through a trial taking place at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence and sent him to a young offenders institution for a period of 10 months.

Edmison - who has previous convictions for assaults on younger boys - changed his plea to guilty to three assaults and two breaches of an anti-social behaviour order.

The offences were also committed while he was outwith his curfew period ordering him to stay within his home in Gala Park Court.