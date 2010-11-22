A clerical assistant has appeared in court accused of embezzling funds while employed by Scottish Borders Council.

Ross Nichol, 22, of Nether Blainslie, near Lauder, is charged with taking £23,775 over a 20-month period between January 2009 and August this year.

It is alleged the offence was committed while he was working at the council's headquarters in Newtown St Boswells.

The case at Selkirk Sheriff Court was continued without plea to allow the defence more time to prepare.