Scotland 'can match top small countries'

Scotland can match the best-performing small countries in the world with policies designed to boost the economy, the SNP's growth commission will say.

The report, due out on Friday, has studied the fortunes of a dozen small countries with advanced economies.

It suggests policies which could bring Scotland up to this level both with existing powers and with independence.

Opposition parties said the proposals were "fanciful nonsense" which had been "plucked from thin air".

The growth commission was set up by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in September 2016 as part of a "new conversation" on independence in the wake of the Brexit vote.

She later "reset" her drive for a second referendum after the SNP suffered losses in the 2017 general election, but has now taken delivery of the report.

The commission, headed by economist and former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson, has studied a dozen countries ranging from European states like Denmark, Finland and Ireland to some further afield, including Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

The 354-page report sets out a dozen "key lessons" to be learned from these countries.

The SNP said these include "focus on innovation", "long-term cross partisan strategy", "migration-friendly" and "export-orientation".

Mr Wilson said small nations "can be amongst the most economically successful counties in the world, with higher standards of living and lower levels of inequality than many larger economies".

He said: "There is nothing intrinsic in any of the best-performing economies that Scotland does not have. To secure an improvement in our performance will take purposeful strategic effort for over a generation.

"We require world-class policy, world-class institutions and cross-partisan effort if we are to achieve our ambition to create a much more successful economy and cohesive and fair society."

The Scottish Conservatives said the report was "exactly the kind of nonsense that turned people off separation the first time round".

Deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said: "The SNP can pluck out any number of fanciful examples, but it won't change the fact Scotland is far more prosperous and secure as part of the UK.

"People are still asking the question why the SNP is putting so much effort into a question that was settled decisively just a few years ago."

Scottish Labour said leaving the UK would not deliver the "economic transformation Scotland needs and wants".

Leader Richard Leonard said: "The people of Scotland will rightly be wary of fantasy numbers plucked from thin air by the SNP and promised to every man, woman and child in the country in the event of Scotland leaving the UK."

Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said the SNP's "whole plan involves piling up chaos upon chaos", saying they would "compound the chaos of Brexit with independence on top".