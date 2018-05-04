Image copyright Getty Images

The UK government would retain a veto over Scotland in international fisheries negotiations, according to a draft white paper seen by BBC Scotland.

The paper, which is still to be finalised, sets out a framework for quota talks where devolved institutions would be consulted on the UK government's negotiating position.

It said there would be a "duty of cooperation" within the delegation and that "wherever possible consensus will be sought on negotiating priorities".

However, it admits that the Secretary of State would have the power to make a final decision if there is a disagreement within the delegation.

The Scottish government has accused Westminster of a "power grab" over responsibilities which are already devolved.

Fisheries management is one of the 24 powers over which UK ministers want to temporarily retain power.

The draft white paper also says the Fisheries Bill will include proposals for powers for the UK government to control access to UK waters.

Image copyright Getty Images

It will include legislative powers, it adds, "for the UK government to set fishing opportunities".

This refers to the amount of fish which is allowed to be caught.

It reinforces the commitment to stick to scientific principles which ensure that collectively the EU and the coastal states of Norway, Faroes Islands and Iceland do not overfish.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it did not comment on leaked papers.

The Scottish government has been approached for comment.