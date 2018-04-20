Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Rennie will say his party is on the way back in Scotland

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are setting the agenda for an "open, progressive Scotland", the party's leader is to tell its conference.

Willie Rennie will tell delegates in Aviemore that the party is "winning the argument" on public policy.

And he will highlight issues such as mental health, the police and nursery education as areas where the Lib Dems have "led the way".

The two-day event will hear from UK party leader Vince Cable on Saturday.

Mr Rennie said the conference would be the party's chance to "showcase what a difference we have made to our way of life and how our party is growing again".

'Mainstream policy'

In his speech on Friday afternoon, his will say: "Through our persistence we have successfully made the case for a liberal, open, progressive Scotland.

"Just listen to the list: free school meals for young children, funding for superfast broadband, the first renewable energy targets, fuel duty cuts for rural areas and support for island ferries.

"Early education for two-year-olds. We badgered about this for years and now it is mainstream policy.

"Mental health. We agitated on mental health for years and, even if the Scottish government's contribution is pitiful, it is now at the centre of political debate."

Image copyright Graham Eva Image caption Vince Cable will speak at the conference on Saturday afternoon

Mr Rennie will say his party was the first to propose a progressive use of new tax powers, adding: "The SNP used to oppose our proposal for progressive taxation but finally accepted the need for change."

He will also argue that the Lib Dems have been "proven right" in standing up against the centralisation of Scotland's eight regional police forces into Police Scotland.

He will add: "This is Liberal Democrats winning the argument, making the change, delivering for Scotland."

The conference will see delegates debate issues including police reform, animal welfare and the benefits of immigration.

And the party will say its pro-EU, pro-UK stance and progressive policies are in tune with the views of the majority of Scottish voters.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are currently the fifth party at Holyrood, but increased their number of seats at Westminster from one to four in last year's general election.

There will be live coverage of the conference on the BBC Scotland new website on both days, with Mr Rennie's speech also broadcast live on BBC2 Scotland from 14:45 on Friday.