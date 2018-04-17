Canadian firm takes over BiFab yards

Image copyright PA Image caption BiFab was saved from administration following Scottish government intervention last year

The closure-threatened BiFab marine engineering firm has been taken over by a Canadian company in a move that could save 260 jobs in Fife and on Lewis.

Redundancy notices had been handed to workers at the BiFab yards in Methil, Burntisland and Arnish in February.

But JV Driver, through its subsidiary DF Barnes, has now acquired BiFab as part of an agreement brokered by the Scottish government.

The Scottish government will remain a minority shareholder in BiFab.

The government offered BiFab a £15m loan in November to help it avoid going into administration, but the firm remained under threat as its order book dried up.

It said the deal with JV Driver and DF Barnes would allow the yards to seek new fabrication an construction work in the marine, renewables and energy sector.

JV Driver is one of Canada's largest independently owned industrial construction companies.

Its subsidiary, DF Barnes has been a consistent employer in the oil and gas, fabrication and marine industries for over 80 years.

The deal was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she visited the BiFab yard Methil, where she met representatives of the Canadian firms as well as union officials.

Ms Sturgeon the government had been in talks with DF Barnes for several months, and said the agreement that had been reached was a "significant step forward in our efforts to restore BiFab to its place at the centre of Scotland's marine energy industry".

The first minister also stressed that there was "a lot of hard work ahead", and that there was "no magic bullet for these yards".

But she said the commitment of DF Barnes to securing a new future for the three yards gave BiFab the best chance of winning future contracts and securing new work.