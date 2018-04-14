Repairs to FM's Bute House residence cost £504,216
Repairs to the official residence of Scotland's first minister have been completed at a cost of £504,216.
The A-listed Bute House in Edinburgh's Charlotte Square is owned by the National Trust for Scotland.
Work began on the Georgian property in October after a survey found that "urgent ceiling repairs" and other "essential" works were needed.
As well as the repair costs, spending on temporary accommodation for Nicola Sturgeon came to £19,220.
The premises, which are owned by National Trust for Scotland, will return to full operation when they host Tuesday's Scottish Cabinet meeting.
It would normally have been held at Bute House, but during the six-month closure it took place at the government's St Andrew's House headquarters.
Cultural asset
Extensive work was carried out to stabilise and retain the ornate plaster ceiling in the drawing room - which is the building's main public reception space - and strengthen the floors above it.
Maintenance and modernisation work also took place, including;
- repairing faulty ventilation systems
- installing heating for the first time throughout the whole building
- and refurbishing the toilet facilities.
Improving the heating system cost £202,119 and about £1,800 a month was spent on a two-bedroom Edinburgh New Town flat for Ms Sturgeon.
Scotland's Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop thanked the "skilled team of craftsmen and women" who were part of a "complex restoration project".
She added: "These necessary repairs and refurbishments mean Bute House can continue to be available for official Scottish government business, as well as being preserved as an important historical and cultural asset for the nation."
What was spent and on what?
£67,411 - Ceiling and floor repairs to the drawing room.
£40,994 - Art work removal, repair to the chandelier and storage
£202,119 - Upgrade heating system including putting heating on the third floor and basement offices
£48,398 - Repair of drainage and ventilation systems across four floors
£96,834 - Upgrade and repairs to four cloakrooms/toilets and three bathrooms in both public and private areas
£19,220 - Fees and rent for FM's alternative accommodation in Edinburgh's New Town
Bute House - a potted history
- Designed by Robert Adam, and forming the centrepiece of Charlotte Square
- It was built in the late 1790s and is credited as being one of the finest Georgian architectural achievements of Edinburgh
- From 1969 until 1999, Bute House was the official residence of the Secretary of State for Scotland
- The house has also served as a private dwelling, a doctor's surgery and a hotel