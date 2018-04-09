Man charged over 'racist' letter to MSP
- 9 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested and charged after an allegedly racially abusive letter was sent to MSP Anas Sarwar.
Police confirmed that the 68-year-old has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
Mr Sarwar, a Labour MSP for the Glasgow region, recently launched a cross-party group on tackling Islamophobia.
He has also spoken out about his experience of racism while he was standing as a candidate for the Scottish Labour leadership.