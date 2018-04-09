Man charged over 'racist' letter to MSP

Image caption Anas Sarwar recently launched a Holyrood cross-party group on tackling Islamophobia

A man has been arrested and charged after an allegedly racially abusive letter was sent to MSP Anas Sarwar.

Police confirmed that the 68-year-old has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Mr Sarwar, a Labour MSP for the Glasgow region, recently launched a cross-party group on tackling Islamophobia.

He has also spoken out about his experience of racism while he was standing as a candidate for the Scottish Labour leadership.