Image copyright Christopher Furlong Image caption The scheme helps people buy new-build homes without the need for large deposits

The Scottish government's Help to Buy scheme is to be extended for another two years from April 2019.

The scheme helps people to buy new-build homes without the need for large deposits.

A total of £100m will be invested over two years, helping up to 4,000 households to purchase a new home.

But Scottish Labour's housing spokeswoman Pauline McNeill called for an urgent review of the scheme to establish if it is "fit for purpose".

She said householders with incomes of more than £100,000 were getting help with a new home deposit and efforts must be directed to low income households.

'A fairer Scotland'

Since 2013, the scheme has helped more than 12,000 households buy a new home.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart is due to visit a development scheme in Coatbridge to detail his plans for the scheme.

He will say: "Since we introduced Help to Buy, the scheme has not only helped thousands of buyers into new homes - it has supported around 9,000 jobs.

"A third of the annual £50m budget - £18m - will be reserved for sales from SME builders, who were particularly affected by the drop in development finance after the financial crisis.

"We know house builders still see Scotland as a place to continue to develop and invest, with the latest figures showing new house completions grew by 5% over the last year.

"Housing is about more than bricks and mortar - we want to provide safe, warm homes, help create a fairer Scotland, and preserve a diverse and more resilient construction sector."

'Raises questions'

Nicola Barclay, chief executive of Homes for Scotland, which represents house building companies, said: "This additional funding will provide our member companies with the certainty that they need to invest in and open up new sites and expand the number of homes available to new purchasers.

"Crucially, just as the scheme's extension will ensure even more people can buy a home, it will also ease pressure in other parts of the housing market as people move into home ownership from socially rented homes and come off council house waiting lists."

But Labour's Pauline McNeill said: "Help to Buy should be reviewed urgently to establish if it's fit for purpose.

"We have seen instances in the past where households with incomes of more than £100,000 are getting help with a deposit for a home, which raises questions about whether the right people are benefiting from Help to Buy.

"The scheme must focus on those with lower incomes who just need a bit of help to own their first home."

The Scottish Conservatives back the scheme as the UK government operates a similar one.