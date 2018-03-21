New racism claims against Labour councillor

Image caption Mr Dempster represents Mid and Upper Nithsdale on Dumfries and Galloway Council

Scottish Labour is investigating further allegations of racist behaviour against a councillor.

Jim Dempster was suspended by the party last week after admitting making an Islamaphobic remark about Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

Mr Yousaf has now passed on allegations from two other people who have accused Mr Dempster of "disturbing racial abuse" towards them.

Mr Dempster said the allegations were totally untrue and had no substance.

His accusers wish to remain anonymous, but the allegations they have made cover the late 1980s and early 1990s when both were children and Mr Dempster owned a shop in the village of Sanquhar.

One of them told BBC Scotland that Mr Dempster would pick on him whenever he went into the shop, and regularly called him names.

The other accuser made a number of claims including that Mr Dempster "chased me around his shop with an air freshener saying I smelled of curry".

Mr Yousaf said the claims were "extremely concerning", and repeated his call for Mr Dempster to be expelled from Labour and to stand down as a Dumfries and Galloway councillor.

He added: "I would urge all victims of hatred to come forward and have their voices heard and their stories told."

It emerged last week that Mr Dempster told transport officials at a meeting that "no-one would have seen [Mr Yousaf] under his burka".

The councillor later apologised to Mr Yousaf, saying he was ashamed and embarrassed and could offer no defence or explanation.

He also insisted that the "stupid and ill-judged remark is not representative of who I am".

On Tuesday, Mr Dempster had issued a joint statement with the imam of the Dumfries Islamic Centre in which he was described as a "good man".