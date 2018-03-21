Former SNP MP in court over fraud claims

Image copyright Mike Gibbons/Spindrift

A former SNP MP has appeared in court on six charges, including three of embezzlement.

Natalie McGarry, who represented Glasgow East but did not seek re-election in 2016, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

She made no plea and was bailed pending a further court appearance.

Ms McGarry was elected as an SNP member in 2015 but resigned the party whip following the emergence of the allegations.

She appeared in court under her married name Natalie Meikle, and was charged with three counts of embezzlement, two charges under the Scottish Independence Referendum Act 2013, and one charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.