Image copyright PA Image caption Scotland's Health Secretary Shona Robison believes there could be an impact on retaining staff after the UK leaves the EU

Scotland's health and social care services face huge risks if the UK leaves the single market, the country's health secretary believes.

Shona Robison will put the case for staying in the trading bloc when she goes before Holyrood's health committee next week.

She worries about the risk to research, access to medicine and retaining staff.

The UK government said after Brexit a new system "that works for the whole of the UK" would be put in its place.

MSPs sitting on the parliament's health committee are investigating what the possible impact could be on health in Scotland after the UK leaves the EU.

Speaking ahead her appearance on Tuesday, Ms Robison said: "EU workers make a vital contribution to our health and social care services, filling vacancies in hard-to-recruit specialisms or areas.

"However, evidence from health experts has demonstrated huge risks to workforce recruitment and retention if the free movement of workers and the cross-border recognition of qualifications, education and training are diminished.

"I am clear that the only way to protect patients, our health and social care services, and our research and pharmaceutical industries is to retain our membership of the single market and customs union."

'Welcome for those with skills'

She added: "This would ensure we continue to benefit from recognition of qualifications and free movement of staff within the EU, the rights of Scottish patients to have treatment in the EU, and access for Scotland to pan-European research, medicines and clinical trials.

"All of that is jeopardised by a lack of clear information from the UK government."

Mr Robison warned that leaving the EU's regulatory regime for medicines could affect patients with "potential for slower or reduced access to new medicines, equipment or vitally-important clinical trials".

A UK government spokeswoman reiterated that as the UK was ending its membership of the EU it was also leaving the Single Market and Customs Union.

She added; "The prime minister has been clear that as we leave the EU we will put in place an immigration system that works for the whole of the UK and continues to welcome those with the skills and expertise we need.

"Our overall aim is to ensure that patients in the whole of the UK and across the EU continue to be able to access the best and most innovative medicines, and be assured that their safety is protected through ongoing co-operation and the strongest regulatory framework.

"We are committed to strengthening the UK's world-leading science and research base as we leave the EU."