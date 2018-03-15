Image copyright RT Image caption Mr Salmond has hosted a weekly show on RT since November

Alex Salmond has launched a staunch defence of his weekly show on Russian broadcaster RT as he warned regulator Ofcom against closing the station down.

Opponents have accused the former Scottish first minister of being a "useful idiot for the Kremlin".

But Mr Salmond insisted that the state-funded channel was not a propaganda station.

And he said revoking its broadcasting licence in the UK would "make a mockery of freedom of speech".

Ofcom said earlier this week that it could strip RT (Russia Today) of its licence if the UK government concluded that Moscow was behind the chemical poisoning of a former spy in Salisbury.

There have been claims that RT acts as a propaganda tool for the Kremlin, although politicians from all of the major UK political parties have appeared on it.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs that there was "no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable" for the attack that left Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, critically ill in hospital.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey also fell ill after responding to the incident.

Speaking on the his show on Wednesday morning, Mr Salmond said the chemical poisoning was a "heinous crime" that should be "universally condemned", although he did not directly accuse Moscow of being responsible.

He said he held "no brief for the Kremlin", and added: "No-one has tried to influence the content of this show in any way, shape or form whatsoever."

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon condemned Russia over the attack after meeting the prime minister in Downing Street on Wednesday

Mr Salmond said: "By definition RT has not been a propaganda station because it is regulated under a UK licence by Ofcom.

"Yes it has had breaches of the Ofcom code, but so have Sky, ITV and the BBC."

Mr Salmond said shutting down RT would send the message that "your standpoint is so uncertain that you must exclude other perspectives".

He continued: "To censure would make a travesty of the concept of nation speaking unto nation, a mockery of freedom of speech and it would portray an image of a country lost in self-doubt.

"Liberal democracies don't succeed in international confrontations by sacrificing their dearest held values - their freedom of speech."

He added: "The UK government is totally convinced that the Russian state is involved and are therefore entitled to take a range of additional measures diplomatic and economic.

"Of course it is much more effective to operate in concert with friends and allies. To succeed the evidence has to be overwhelming and the case cast iron."

On Wednesday, Mr Salmond's successor as first minister and SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, condemned Russia over the nerve agent attack and backed a range of measures announced by Mrs May, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats.

Ms Sturgeon has previously distanced herself from Mr Salmond's RT show, saying she would have advised him against doing it if he had asked her advice.

Labour's Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said he will not be making any more appearances on RT, whose coverage he said "goes beyond objective journalism", and has urged other Labour MPs not to appear.