Holyrood to repeal football bigotry law

Image copyright SNS Image caption The legislation was introduced as part of efforts to rid Scottish football of its long-running sectarianism problem

The Scottish Parliament is expected to repeal the country's Offensive Behaviour at Football Act in a vote on Thursday afternoon.

The legislation was passed by the then-majority SNP government in 2011 in a bid to crack down on sectarianism.

All four opposition parties at Holyrood want it scrapped, arguing it has failed to tackle the problem.

They will have enough votes to pass a bill put forward by Labour MSP James Kelly that will repeal the law.

It would be the first time MSPs have repealed a law previously passed by the Scottish Parliament.

But the Scottish government said doing so would be "foolhardy" and would send out the wrong message.

The legislation has deeply divided opinion from the start, with those who support it saying it was needed to fight the scourge of sectarianism within Scottish football.

But opponents say the law unfairly targets football fans, and was not needed as police and the courts already had sufficient powers to deal with offensive behaviour.

They also claim that the law is badly worded, and therefore open to different interpretations of what is and is not "offensive behaviour".

'Complex problem'

Speaking ahead of the vote, Mr Kelly said the legislation was a "simplistic attempt to solve a complex problem" and had been "repeatedly criticised by legal experts, fans' groups and equalities organisations".

He added: "Sectarianism is a problem in Scotland that goes back generations. It can't be solved in 90 minutes on a Saturday. The way to fix it is in classrooms and community groups.

"Instead, spending on anti-sectarianism projects has plummeted. The SNP chased some headlines, passed a bad law and pretended that the problem was fixed.

"That's not good enough and it's time to get serious about this. It is time for Holyrood to come together and scrap the Football Act."

Image caption Labour MSP James Kelly has led the bid to repeal the law

MSPs voted by 65 to 61 to back Mr Kelly's repeal bill in its first parliamentary test in January, with the final vote due at about 17:00 on Thursday.

The Scottish government has previously said that scrapping the law would be a "sad day for Scotland", but has pledged to "respect the will of parliament".

Community Safety Minister Annabelle Ewing said repeal would compromise the ability of police and prosecutors to charge people for unacceptable behaviour.

And she said opposition parties had offered "no viable alternatives" to replace it, which she said would have a negative impact on the vulnerable and minority communities it was intended to protect.

She added: "No section of society is exempt from the standards and behaviours that are considered acceptable everywhere else. If, as expected, the act is repealed later today, I believe it will be seen as a poor decision by our parliament."

What is the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act?

Image copyright Reuters

The legislation was drawn up by the Scottish government following a summit in March 2011 to discuss the impact of sectarianism on Scottish football and on wider society.

The summit was called after Celtic manager Neil Lennon and his Rangers counterpart, Ally McCoist, were involved in a heated touchline confrontation during a match.

In the previous weeks, "viable parcel bombs" had been sent to Lennon and prominent Celtic supporters Paul McBride QC and MSP Trisha Marwick, while bullets were also posted to Lennon and two Celtic players.

The new law, which came into force in 2012, created two new offences - "offensive behaviour at regulated football matches" and "threatening communications".

As well as people actually attending matches, the first of these covers people travelling to and from matches, and those watching the match on TV in a pub.

It involves behaviour that is "likely to incite public disorder", and which is "expressing hatred of, or stirring up hatred against" a person or group based on religion, race, nationality or sexual orientation.

The "threatening communications" section of the law generally covers online and social media abuse.

The law was the first piece of legislation passed at Holyrood with no cross-party support, with every SNP MSP voting in favour - and every opposition MSP voting against.

Speaking on Wednesday, Hibernian manager Neil Lennon - who was targeted by a letter bomb when he was Celtic manager - said he believed there were now fewer incidents of sectarian chants and songs in Scottish football than in years gone by.

But a number of people employed by the league to tackle sectarianism told BBC Scotland that sectarianism was being swept under the carpet, with not enough being done tackle it.

How often has the law been used?

Image copyright PA Image caption Critics say the legislation has failed to tackle sectarianism and other offensive behaviour at football

In 2016-17, there were 377 charges reported by police to prosecutors under the offensive behaviour at football section of the legislation.

This was a 32% increase on the 286 charges reported in 2015-16 and the highest number since the bill came into force.

The increase was largely explained by the 140 charges resulting from disorder at the Scottish Cup Final between Hibs and Rangers at Hampden.

There were only six charges under the threatening communications part of the legislation in 2016-17, with seven the previous year and four in 2014-15.