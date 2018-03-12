Image copyright Scottish government Image caption Mr McDonald said he would return to Holyrood as an independent MSP

Former minister Mark McDonald said he could morally justify remaining at Holyrood despite admitting inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, the disgraced politician insisted he intended to stay until the next Scottish Parliament election.

He was voted the SNP MSP for Aberdeen Donside in 2016.

Mr McDonald resigned from the party in light of an internal inquiry into his behaviour.

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has urged the MSP to leave Holyrood.

She has been backed publicly by a number of MSPs and MPs representing both her party and opposition parties.

Asked by Good Morning Scotland presenter Gary Robertson if he was morally justified in remaining, he said: "Morally I can justify it because, as I have said, my approach to this has been to own the mistakes I made, [but] to demonstrate that I have learned from them and that I am capable of changing as a result and I am asking people to afford that opportunity and I hope that people will do that.

"I accept many relationships are going to have to be rebuilt. Some people will want nothing to do with me and I have to regretfully accept that. But there are some people who I think will want to offer me that opportunity to demonstrate that I have learned from this and that I am changing.

"I want to be able to demonstrate my behaviour has changed and I am not sure that doing that through a by-election campaign is the appropriate way to do it."

'Deliberate in nature'

When asked about the constituents who voted for an SNP candidate to represent them, he added: "At the 2016 election I was elected to represent this constituency until the next election and that is what I intend to do."

Mr McDonald resigned as childcare minister in November after admitting causing a woman "considerable distress" through inappropriate text messages.

But he pledged to stay on as an MSP in order to "continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability".

Skip Twitter post by @BBCScotlandNews "How morally can you justify sitting as an independent MSP?"



"My approach to this has been to own the mistakes"



Mark McDonald responds to calls for him to quit after he admitted inappropriate behaviour towards women #BBCGMS pic.twitter.com/r4014YXCEw — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 12, 2018 Report

His decision was initially backed by Ms Sturgeon, but the SNP announced on 16 November that he had been stripped of the party whip and suspended as a member while fresh allegations were investigated.

The SNP has confirmed that the investigation examined Mr McDonald's behaviour towards three women.

It concluded that his "inappropriate behaviour" had been "deliberate in nature".

Mr McDonald intends to return to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

But SNP MSP James Dornan has announced his intention to make an official complaint to Holyrood authorities about removing Mr McDonald.

He said: "The Scottish Parliament has a duty of care to the people who work within it, and I accept that includes Mark McDonald, however, more importantly, the staff who were affected by Mark McDonald's actions.

"I think the standards and procedures committee should look very seriously at what I suggested and what I will be putting in my complaint that Mr McDonald is not welcome back in the Scottish Parliament."

Earlier, Scottish government minister Keith Brown told the programme: "If you concede the point that you have acted inappropriately, and you think that has been sufficiently bad that you feel you have to resign as an SNP MSP, I think the logic of that means that you should resign as an MSP as well."