Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Leonard will address the Labour conference on Saturday, after Jeremy Corbyn spoke on Friday

Richard Leonard is to propose a "Mary Barbour law" to reform Scotland's private rented sector in his speech to the Scottish Labour Party conference.

Mr Leonard will use his first major speech as party leader to outline ideas to solve the "housing crisis".

One of these is a member's bill to be lodged at Holyrood aimed at reshaping the rental sector.

Mr Leonard will urge the government to guarantee "access to a safe, secure, habitable and affordable home" for all.

He is to tell members of his "passionate" belief in the "basic fundamental human right" to a home.

The proposed "Mary Barbour law", named for the "Red Clydeside" political activist who played a leading role in the rent strikes of 1915, is to be lodged at Holyrood as a member's bill.

It would introduce a new points-based system to enforce fair rents.

It would also link the level of rents to average wages to ensure they are affordable, give tenants the power to challenge unfair rents, and impose "proper standards" for health and safety and energy efficiency on private rented properties.

Image caption Scottish Labour members have gathered in Dundee

Mr Leonard will tell delegates in Dundee that the law would "ensure that no-one is forced to rent a home that pushes them into poverty or falls below the standards needed to protect their physical and mental health".

He is expected to say: "I passionately believe a home is a basic fundamental human right.

"That's why a Scottish Labour government would ensure access to a safe, secure, habitable, and affordable home.

"It is a government's obligation to the people to guarantee that everyone can exercise this right to live in security, peace, and dignity."

'Preparing for government'

Mr Leonard is also expected to pledge to "start building council houses again", and will call for local authority pension funds to be used to invest in public housing.

Saturday's session at the conference will also include a policy debate on housing and a tribute to Mary Barbour, as well as discussion of education, the economy and public ownership.

The event closes on Sunday after a debate on Brexit and a speech from Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

Some members voiced discontent after the party's executive put down a last-minute motion for the debate on Brexit, meaning delegates would have to reject it in order to vote on motions put down by local constituency groups backing single market membership.

On Friday, UK party leader Jeremy Corbyn launched the conference by saying Labour was "preparing to go into government" at Holyrood and Westminster.