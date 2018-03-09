Image copyright PA Image caption Control over issues such as food labelling would be temporarily retained by UK ministers

The UK government has named 24 devolved areas where it wants to temporarily retain power following Brexit.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland might have expected a number of subjects to come under their control when the UK leaves the EU.

However, ministers are bidding to oversee things like animal health and food labelling.

The Scottish government has accused the UK government of a power grab and introduced its own legislation.

Ministers at Westminster insist that "the vast majority of powers returning from Brussels will start off in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast".

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, who is conducting talks with the devolved governments, said: "There is a much smaller group of powers where the devolved governments will be required to follow current EU laws for a little bit longer while we work out a new UK approach."

The 24 policy areas expected to require a UK legislative approach for a temporary period include:

Animal health and traceability

Food and feed safety and hygiene law

Food labelling

Chemical regulation

First Ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones are due to hold talks with the prime minister next week.

'This is a major power grab'

Both the Scottish and Welsh governments have produced plans for continuity bills as a fallback option to deal with legal uncertainties caused by Brexit if they cannot agree to consent to the UK government's legislation.

Responding to the publication, Holyrood's Brexit minister Mike Russell said: ""This list simply confirms the UK government's plans for a power grab.

"Under the EU Withdrawal Bill the UK will have the right to take control of any of the powers on this list.

"However, the publication of the categories demonstrates the threat is most immediate in key devolved areas such as agriculture, GM crops, fishing, environmental policy, public procurement, food standards and a range of other areas.

"Unless the bill is changed Westminster could soon be in control of these policies amounting to a major power grab and a re-writing of the devolution settlement the people of Scotland voted for so decisively."