Image caption Both Richard Leonard and Jeremy Corbyn have stopped short of backing the UK remaining in the single market after Brexit

A row has broken out ahead of the Scottish Labour conference after its leadership tried to block a vote on single market membership.

A group including former leader Kezia Dugdale had hoped to use a Brexit debate on Sunday to call for the UK to remain in the trading bloc.

But the Scottish Executive Committee said the motion was now out of date.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted the party was "absolutely not" clamping down on debate.

And the party's Scottish leader, Richard Leonard, said delegates would be given a choice on whether to accept the executive's ruling.

BBC Scotland political correspondent Andrew Kerr said pro-single market campaigners were furious, claiming the move was a "democratic outrage".

It comes as Mr Corbyn prepares to use his conference speech later on Friday to accuse the Tories of being deeply divided over Brexit.

Mr Corbyn recently said he now favours the UK remaining in a customs union after Brexit.

However he has stopped short of backing single market membership despite being urged to do so by many party members.

Several motions backing single market membership were submitted to the conference organisers.

But the executive committee said they should not be debated as they had been submitted before Mr Corbyn called for the UK to be in a customs union, and were therefore out of date.

'Unifying position'

Mr Leonard, who backs Mr Corbyn's position on the single market, insisted that the party was not denying its members the right to vote on the issue.

He said delegates would be given a choice on whether or not to accept the executive's ruling, so the single market motions could still be debated on Sunday if there was enough support.

But he said the conference would also have the option of backing a "unifying position" put forward by the leadership that would keep the single market option open but "which doesn't commit us at this point".

The motion supports shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer's "six tests" for a deal to leave the EU - including whether it delivers the "exact same benefits" as being members of the single market and customs union.

Image copyright PA Image caption Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has been at the forefront of calls for the party to back full single market membership

Mr Leonard told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that it would be a "mistake" to "throw all our eggs in the basket of saying the Scottish Labour Party supports full membership of the single market" while Brexit negotiations were ongoing.

And he insisted that the option of a Norway-style agreement after Brexit was something that was "not entirely ruled out" by the party.

A new Scottish Labour for the Single Market group has been backed by Ms Dugdale as well as Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray and MEP Catherine Stihler.

Several constituency Labour parties have also submitted motions to the conference backing permanent membership of the single market.

In an article for the Labour List website, Ms Stihler argued that there was "no left-wing argument for leaving the single market" as membership helped to protect workers' rights.

She added: "This is not, as some have ridiculously claimed, about factions within Labour. This is about protecting workers and consumers from the Tories, and that's why Labour must do all it can to keep the UK in the single market."

'Preparing for government'

In his speech on Friday afternoon, Mr Corbyn will tell the conference that Labour is "alive and kicking" and a "party preparing to go into government".

And he will accuse the Conservatives of forming a "divided government that has no clear idea of what it's doing, what it wants, or where it's going".

He will add: "As Theresa May has now admitted, under her plans for a reckless Tory Brexit the UK risks losing access to European markets.

"Make no mistake about it, reduced access to European markets means fewer economic opportunities for people in the UK."

SNP MSP George Adam said Labour was also "hopelessly split over Brexit", and that the party leadership's stance on the single market was "alienating huge numbers of Labour supporters and members across Scotland and the rest of the UK".