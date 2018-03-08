Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish and UK ministers will meet for further Brexit talks later with still no agreement on who should exercise powers which return from Brussels.

The Welsh and Scottish governments have accused the UK government of proposing a "power grab".

A UK government source has told the BBC it may amend the EU Withdrawal bill even without a deal with Edinburgh.

A letter obtained by the BBC suggests UK ministers want to publish details of which powers should apply UK-wide.

A UK government source indicated that even without a deal, it would press ahead with changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill, possibly next week.

The letter obtained by the BBC suggests that UK ministers have found it "difficult to counter" the "Westminster power grab" claims.

In order to rebut these suggestions, they now want to publish details of the "limited number of policy areas" where they believe frameworks should operate on a UK-wide basis.

The Scottish government agrees the proposals should be published - but believes they will show the extent of the powers Westminster wants to take control of.

A further meeting of the joint ministerial committee involving the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments will take place on Thursday afternoon in London.

But there is little expectation of a breakthrough in the dispute being agreed.

What is the row all about?

The dispute centres on areas such as agriculture and the environment which are devolved but are currently run in part by the European Union.

The controversial Clause 11 of the Brexit bill proposes that these powers initially return to Westminster while UK ministers decide which frameworks should operate on a UK-wide basis.

UK ministers insisted their intention was to eventually return most of these powers to the devolved administrations - but UK and Welsh governments condemned it as a "power grab"

Westminster later promised that amendments would be made to Clause 11 - but no agreement was struck before the bill completed its passage through the Commons, meaning it would have to be amended in the Lords.

The UK government has since indicated it would be happy for the majority of the powers to return directly the devolved governments - with only certain powers retained initially by London.

The Scottish government, however, still has concerns and has indicated it may withhold legislative consent for the EU Withdrawal Bill at Holyrood.

The Scottish and Welsh governments are both pushing ahead with their own stop-gap Brexit legislation, in case agreement cannot be reached on the issues.

On Wednesday the Scottish government's "continuity bill" passed its first vote at Holyrood by 94 votes to 30.

The bill would have the effect of bringing EU laws onto the domestic statute book ahead of Brexit.