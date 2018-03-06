Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mark Mcdonald: "My behaviour coach has helped me better understand how aspects of my behaviour might be seen by others."

A former Scottish government minister has quit the SNP after admitting inappropriate behaviour towards women - but will remain an independent MSP.

Mark McDonald made the announcement as the SNP confirmed it had been investigating allegations concerning three women.

The investigation concluded that Mr McDonald's "inappropriate behaviour" had been "deliberate in nature".

Mr McDonald stood down as childcare minister in November.

It came after he admitted causing a woman "considerable distress" through inappropriate text messages.

He was suspended by the party 12 days later while further allegations were investigated.

Mr McDonald has now resigned from the SNP with immediate effect, but said he would return to Holyrood as the independent MSP for Aberdeen Donside next week.

He has not been seen at parliament since resigning as a minister, but insisted he had "continued to act diligently as a constituency MSP" during his absence.

In a statement, he said: "My behaviour towards two individuals fell below the level of professionalism that they were entitled to expect of me, whether in a professional or a social context."

The SNP said Mr McDonald's actions had included:

Inappropriate and unwanted text and social media messages

Unwanted attention causing distress

Persistent behaviour over an extended period of time

Exploiting his position of power

The investigators who examined the allegations said he should have been aware that it was not appropriate for someone in his position to be acting in such a manner.

They also said they were not able to reach a "definitive conclusion" on a further allegation of inappropriate physical contact during a social event.

Speaking at a media conference in Aberdeen, Mr McDonald insisted his conduct had not been in any way physically abusive, and that it was "certainly not my intention to cause any upset, discomfort or offence to those concerned".

But he admitted it was "clear through the concerns highlighted in the report that I have done so".

Image copyright Scottish government Image caption Mr McDonald said he would return to Holyrood next week as an independent MSP

Mr McDonald added: "That is something which I deeply regret. I would like to take the opportunity here and now to offer a public and unreserved apology to those individuals for the hurt and offence that I have caused them."

He said he had only been informed of the allegations against him on 14 January, and had been allowed to read the findings of the investigation on Monday afternoon.

He also said he had been working with a "behaviour coach" in order to "see myself as others see me" and to "begin to truly understand the potential effects on others of my past actions".

He added: "As a result, I hope that I am well on my way to becoming a better, more empathetic and considerate person for having undertaken these sessions, although that will clearly be for others to determine."

His announcement came ahead of an SNP group meeting at Holyrood, where his colleagues had been due to vote on whether or not to allow him back into the party.

What has the reaction been?

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said Mr McDonald's resignation was "a matter entirely for him".

He added: "If we get complaints made to us, we have to take them very seriously and we have to handle them properly and carefully, in the interests of everybody - particularly those who have complained to us, but also to make sure natural justice has been undertaken.

"That's exactly what the SNP has done in this case, and people would expect us to undertake an inquiry of that type".

Asked if Mr McDonald should consider his position as an MSP, Mr Swinney said the former minister "has to make his own decisions".

Opposition parties have questioned Mr McDonald's decision to quit the SNP but stay on as an MSP.

The Conservatives called on the SNP to "come clean and publish the report into his behaviour so that the public can judge whether he is fit to remain as an MSP."

And Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: "The message from this statement today is that Mark McDonald considers the reputation of the SNP more important than the standards expected of an MSP."

What is the background to this?

Mr McDonald resigned from the Scottish government on 4 November after the initial complaint - which involved sending text messages to a woman - was made against him.

Speaking at the time, he apologised for his actions and said his attempts to be "humorous" or "friendly" may have led others to become uncomfortable.

He also pledged to stay on as an MSP in order to "continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability."

His decision was initially backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, but the SNP announced on 16 November that he had been stripped of the party whip and suspended as a member.

The SNP said that the suspension was due to "new information being received over the course of the last 24 hours relating to the behaviour of Mark McDonald".

Mr McDonald won a huge 11,630 majority in the last Holyrood election in 2016 after securing 56% of the votes.

It emerged last month that was would be entitled to a "resettlement grant" of £7,270 after quitting as childcare minister.