Cancer charities have called for urgent action to reduce the length of time patients are having to wait for key diagnostic tests.

Nearly 16,000 people were waiting longer than the target six weeks for procedures such as CT scans, MRI scans and ultrasounds in December.

That compared to 3,554 people on 31 December 2015.

Charities said the figures paint a picture of a service struggling to keep up with growing demand.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said she had made additional money available to help improve access to diagnostics for suspected cancer patients.

And she said she had made it clear to health boards that these patients should be treated with the highest priority.

The latest statistics, which were released on Tuesday morning, showed that total of 77,256 patients in Scotland were waiting for one of the eight key diagnostic tests and investigations covered by the six-week target in December of last year.

This was 19% more than were on the waiting list on 31 December 2016 and 47.6% more than in December 2015.

Of these 77,256 patients, 79.3% had been waiting less than six weeks, compared with 81.6% at 30 September 2017 and 86.1% at 31 December 2016.

The report said the number of patients waiting more than six weeks for endoscopy tests had increased "substantially" over the past 18 months, from 2,563 in June 2016 to a high of 11,105 at the end of last year.

But there has been a slight decrease in the number of patients waiting more than six weeks for radiology tests such as MRI and CT scans, which fell from a high of 5,543 patients in April of last year to 4,851 on 31 December.

Charities said having to wait a long time to find out whether or not they have cancer can cause considerable additional stress and anxiety for patients.

Staff shortages

Gregor McNie of Cancer Research UK said staff shortages were partly to blame, but that the recent initiative to recruit more radiologists would go some way to alleviate the pressure.

Janice Preston, head of Macmillan Services in Scotland, said ensuring people are diagnosed as quickly as possible is vital in both supporting patients and boosting the chances of survival.

She added: "Cancer waiting times haven't been met since 2012 and these latest statistics add to a growing issue that must be addressed head on and a solution found.

"While action has been taken, we want to work with the Scottish government to face the challenge of supporting the vastly increasing number of people with cancer."

'Highest priority'

Ms Robison said the Scottish government had made £4.85m of funding available to support access to diagnostics for suspected cancer patients, including £2m for improvements to scopes alone.

She added: "I have made it clear to boards that they must continue to treat these patients with the highest priority."

The figures were released at the same time as separate statistics showing that in December 2017, 82.5% of patients went from referral to treatment within the target time of 18 weeks - not including NHS Tayside which failed to provide figures.

The Scottish government standard of having 90% of patients go from referral to treatment in this time has not been met since July 2014.

There has also been an increase in the number of people waiting more than 12 weeks for an outpatient appointment at hospital or treatment as either an inpatient or a day patient.

At the end of December last year 95,922 people had been waiting over 12 weeks for a new outpatient appointment, up from 73,857 in December 2016 and 33,221 in the same month in 2015.

There were 13,927 people who waited more than 12 weeks for inpatient or day treatment in December 2017, up from 9,805 the previous year and 3,754 in December 2015.

But Ms Robison said: "It is testament to hard-working staff right across the NHS that, despite winter pressures, almost 351,000 patients were seen and treated by NHS boards, up 3% on the last quarter."