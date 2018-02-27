Image copyright Scottish Parliament Image caption MSPs could have their version of the EU Withdrawal Bill if they do not give consent to the Westminster one

Scottish ministers are to table their own alternative to the EU Withdrawal Bill at Holyrood later.

The Scottish and UK governments are locked in a dispute over sections of the Westminster bill relating to devolved powers.

A continuity bill will be introduced at Holyrood as a stop-gap solution if MSPs do not give consent to the UK bill.

Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell will give a statement to MSPs on Tuesday afternoon.

The bill will then be formally introduced to the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish government says there was is still scope for a deal to be agreed with Westminster, but has rejected the current offer from UK ministers.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said on Monday that he had made a "considerable offer" to the devolved administrations, involving "significant" changes to the legislation.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she "will not sign up to something that effectively undermines the whole foundation on which devolution is built".

Image caption Mike Russell will address MSPs about Brexit on Tuesday afternoon

The Lord Advocate, Scotland's top law officer, is expected to address the Holyrood chamber on Wednesday about the legality of the continuity bill.

The Scottish Parliament's presiding officer has yet to announce whether it falls within devolved competence - although it is understood that ministers may press ahead with the legislation regardless.

The introduction of the continuity bill, which would deal with the sections of the EU Withdrawal Bill relating to devolved areas, is the latest stage of a long-running row between the UK and Scottish and Welsh governments over post-Brexit powers.

Ministers are at loggerheads over how powers currently exercised in Brussels are divided up after the UK leaves the EU.

All agree that certain powers will be incorporated into UK-wide frameworks, but there is dispute over who will have final oversight of this, with UK ministers arguing that they should have the final say in some cases to "protect the essential interests of businesses and consumers in every part of the kingdom".

Mr Russell contends that this amounts to Westminster "using Brexit to try to take control of devolved powers without the agreement of the Scottish Parliament".