Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has rejected the UK government's latest proposal in a row over who should exercise certain powers after Brexit.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the "vast majority" of returning EU powers will start in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

He said Westminster would only be involved where a "pause" was needed to draw up a UK-wide framework.

But Ms Sturgeon said this would still restrict the devolved administrations.

It amounts to a veto over how the Scottish parliament and the Welsh and Northern Ireland assemblies can exercise their powers, she told the BBC.

Ms Sturgeon said it was "very likely" Scottish parliament will not give consent for the EU Withdrawal Bill unless the UK government changes its mind.

The two governments have been at loggerheads over how powers which are currently not reserved to Westminster, but which are exercised from Brussels, are distributed after the UK leaves the EU.

Ms Sturgeon said she accepted that in some cases there would need to be common systems of regulation, but she insisted that they needed to be agreed between the UK government and the devolved administrations - and cannot be imposed by Westminster.

On Monday, Mr Lidington said the UK's "common market" must be maintained post-Brexit and dismissed the idea of independence for nations, saying the UK works better in "unity".

Food labelling and hygiene rules were one area where powers could be retained within a UK-wide framework, Mr Lidington suggested.

He added that the government had made a "considerable offer" to the devolved administrations.

Talks are continuing as the EU Withdrawal Bill is makes its way through the House of Lords.

The bill aims to ensure the rules currently set by European law still apply in the UK after Brexit, while giving the UK Parliament power to change them.