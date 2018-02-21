Image caption Finance Secretary Derek Mackay won the support of the Scottish Greens for his budget after weeks of talks

The Scottish government's tax and spending plans for the next year are expected to pass their final parliamentary hurdle later.

The budget includes major changes to Scotland's income tax rates and bands, which will see middle and high earners pay more and lower earners pay less.

The minority SNP government struck a deal with the Scottish Greens last month that will give them enough votes to pass the budget.

The final vote will be held at 17:00.

The deal agreed with the Greens will see the party's six MSPs support the budget in return for a package which includes £170m more for local councils than had originally been proposed.

It will also see all public sector pay employees who earn up to £36,500 receiving a minimum 3% pay increase.

Among the other measures included in the budget are:

An extra £400m for the health service - £200m more than the amount needed for NHS spending to keep pace with inflation

£243m towards the goal of providing 1,140 hours of free pre-school childcare per year

Funding to reduce the attainment gap in Scottish schools increased from £170m to £179m

Full relief from LBTT - the Scottish equivalent of stamp duty - on up to £175,000 for first time home buyers

But it is the income tax proposals - which were approved in a separate vote on Tuesday - that have caused the most controversy.

The new five-band system, which will come into force from 1 April, will create a 19p "starter" rate for lower earners and a 21p "intermediate" rate for those earning more than £24,000.

The changes will also add 1p to each of the higher and additional rates, making them 41p and 46p respectively.

And the deal with the Greens means that the higher rate threshold will be set at £43,431 rather than the £44,274 that had originally been proposed by Finance Secretary Derek Mackay.

The changes mean that someone earning £15,000 in Scotland will pay £1.67 less in tax every month than someone earning the same salary in England, while someone earning £25,000 would pay 83p a month less.

However, someone earning £35,000 will pay £7 a month more than a person on the equivalent salary south of the border, while those earning £45,000 will pay £42 a month more and someone earning £150,000 will pay £161 a month more.

The Scottish government says 70% of Scottish taxpayers will pay less than they did last year, while about 55% will pay less than they would if they lived elsewhere in the UK.

That does, of course, mean 30% will pay more than they did last year - and 45% will pay more than they would if they lived south of the border.

You can get an idea of how the changes will affect you by using our online income tax calculator.

What does Mr Mackay say about his budget?

Speaking ahead of the debate, Mr Mackay said his budget "provides the investment we need to meet the challenges of today while seizing the opportunities of tomorrow", and reverses the "£200m real terms cut handed down by the UK government".

He added: "It delivers increased funding for the NHS, protects low and middle income earners, and provides further support for our economy, helping businesses, large and small to develop and thrive in the 21st century.

"I believe these actions, alongside our progressive tax proposals, will make Scotland a more attractive place to live and work and delivers a stronger economy and a fairer society."

What do the other parties say?

The Scottish Conservatives have warned of the dangers of "taking money out of people's pockets" at a time of low economic growth - while Labour and the Liberal Democrats argue that the tax changes do not go far enough.

All three of the parties are expected to oppose the budget in the final vote, with the exception of the Lib Dem MSPs for Orkney and Shetland, Liam McArthur and Tavish Scott.

Mr McArthur and Mr Scott are likely to join the SNP and Greens in voting in favour of the budget because it includes additional funding for ferry services in the islands.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said the concessions his party had won in return for its support meant that "the £157m of local government cuts proposed by the SNP" had been "more than reversed".

He added: "What's more, we've made this year's budget fairer by ensuring 73,000 more public sector workers, such as nurses and teachers, get an inflation-based pay rise and that 56% of people in Scotland will pay less tax in the coming year, while high earners contribute more."

But Scottish Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said the SNP had broken a manifesto pledge from the 2016 elections not to increase income tax, a promise he said had been repeated 53 times during the campaign.

He contended that it was the UK government's moves to raise the tax-free allowance which had "lifted millions of the lowest paid out of tax altogether", which he said was being done "without penalising those earning a bit more".

Scottish Labour said the additional £170m for local authorities in the budget was still £386m short of the £545m that Cosla says councils need to maintain current levels of services.

The party's finance spokesman, James Kelly, said: "Once again it is local authorities bearing the brunt of austerity thanks to decisions made by the Greens and the Nationalists."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie described the budget as a "missed opportunity" as it failed to provide the investment needed to transform the country's education system and mental health services.