A surprise candidate has joined the race to be the SNP's next deputy leader.

Julie Hepburn is not an MP, MSP or MEP but she is well know among senior party members.

She has worked for Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Perth MP Pete Wishart.

Ms Hepburn told The National that the SNP should be doing the "preparation and training" for a second independence referendum.

She said she wanted to take on the role to co-ordinate policy development.

"We have a lot of very high profile, capable people who can stand in for the first minister in terms of being the public face of the party, going on television and pushing our arguments," she added.

"What I want to do is push through the internal reforms which are under way."

Ms Hepburn is currently the research manager for MP Stuart McDonald and she is married to Jamie Hepburn, the MSP for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

Glasgow MSP James Dornan has already announced that he will stand for the deputy leader's position.

But Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, has ruled out running for the job vacated by Angus Robertson.

He stood down eight months after losing his Westminster seat.