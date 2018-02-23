Scotland politics

Scottish council tax 2018/19 - What's happening?

  • 23 February 2018

Scotland's 32 local authorities are deciding their council tax rates. Councillors can raise the basic bill by up to 3%. Find out what's happening in your area.

When is your council tax due to be set?
Local authority Rate increase (%) Band D rate increase (£) New Band D council tax bill
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire 3% £35 £1,204.62
Angus 3% £33.12 £1,137.28
Argyll and Bute
Borders 3% £33.50 £1,150.02
Clackmannanshire
Dumfries and Galloway
Dundee 3% £37.23 £1,278.00
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire
East Lothian 3% £34.53 £1,185.68
East Renfrewshire
Edinburgh 3% £36.12 £1,240.19
Falkirk
Fife 3% £34.55 £1186.09
Glasgow
Highland 3% £35.93 £1,233.82
Inverclyde 3% £35.94 £1,233.94
Midlothian 3% £37.38 £1,283.38
Moray 3% £35.07 £1,204.12
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
Orkney
Perth and Kinross 3% £35.43 £1216.43
Renfrewshire
Shetland
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
Stirling 3% £35.91 £1232.91
West Dunbartonshire
Western Isles 3% £31.36 £1,086.36
West Lothian 3% £33.84 £1,161.84

What was your council tax set at?

  • Aberdeen -
  • Aberdeenshire - 3% increase - Band D up by £35 a year to £1,204.62
  • Angus - 3% increase - Band D up from £33.12 a year to £1,137.28
  • Argyll and Bute
  • Borders - 3% increase - Band D up by £33.50 a year to £1,150.02
  • Clackmannanshire
  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • Dundee - 3% increase - Band D up by £37.23 to £1,278.00
  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Lothian- 3% increase - Band D up by £34.53 a year to £1,185.68
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Edinburgh - 3% increase - Band D up by £36.12 to £1,240.19
  • Falkirk
  • Fife - 3% increase - Band D up by £34.55 to £1186.09
  • Glasgow
  • Highland - 3% increase - Band D up by £35.93 a year to £1,233.82
  • Inverclyde - 3% increase - Band D up by £35.94 to £1,233.94
  • Midlothian - 3% increase - Band D up by £37.38 to £1,283
  • Moray - 3% increase - Band D up £35.07 a year to £1,204.12
  • North Ayrshire
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Orkney
  • Perth and Kinross - 3% increase - Band D up by £35.43 to £1216.43
  • Renfrewshire
  • Shetland
  • South Ayrshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • Stirling - 3% increase - Band D up by £35.91 to £1232.91
  • West Dunbartonshire
  • Western Isles - 3% increase - Band D up £31.36 a year to £1,086.36
  • West Lothian - 3% increase - Band D up £33.84 a year to £1,161.84
  • All councils have the power to raise the basic council tax bill by up to 3%. This affects every band from A to H.
  • Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland.
  • The above Band D figures do not include water and sewerage charges.