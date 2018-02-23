Scottish council tax 2018/19 - What's happening?
Scotland's 32 local authorities are deciding their council tax rates. Councillors can raise the basic bill by up to 3%. Find out what's happening in your area.
|When is your council tax due to be set?
|Local authority
|Rate increase (%)
|Band D rate increase (£)
|New Band D council tax bill
|Aberdeen
|
|
|
|Aberdeenshire
|3%
|£35
|£1,204.62
|Angus
|3%
|£33.12
|£1,137.28
|Argyll and Bute
|
|
|
|Borders
|3%
|£33.50
|£1,150.02
|Clackmannanshire
|
|
|
|Dumfries and Galloway
|
|
|
|Dundee
|3%
|£37.23
|£1,278.00
|East Ayrshire
|
|
|
|East Dunbartonshire
|
|
|
|East Lothian
|3%
|£34.53
|£1,185.68
|East Renfrewshire
|
|
|
|Edinburgh
|3%
|£36.12
|£1,240.19
|Falkirk
|
|
|
|Fife
|3%
|£34.55
|£1186.09
|Glasgow
|
|
|
|Highland
|3%
|£35.93
|£1,233.82
|Inverclyde
|3%
|£35.94
|£1,233.94
|Midlothian
|3%
|£37.38
|£1,283.38
|Moray
|3%
|£35.07
|£1,204.12
|North Ayrshire
|
|
|
|North Lanarkshire
|
|
|
|Orkney
|
|
|
|Perth and Kinross
|3%
|£35.43
|£1216.43
|Renfrewshire
|
|
|
|Shetland
|
|
|
|South Ayrshire
|
|
|
|South Lanarkshire
|
|
|
|Stirling
|3%
|£35.91
|£1232.91
|West Dunbartonshire
|
|
|
|Western Isles
|3%
|£31.36
|£1,086.36
|West Lothian
|3%
|£33.84
|£1,161.84
- All councils have the power to raise the basic council tax bill by up to 3%. This affects every band from A to H.
- Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland.
- The above Band D figures do not include water and sewerage charges.