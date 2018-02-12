Image copyright Scottish government

An investigation into the behaviour of Scotland's former childcare minister is ongoing, the SNP has confirmed.

Mark McDonald resigned his ministerial position last year after admitting his conduct caused a woman "considerable distress".

He was suspended by the SNP after a second allegation came to light.

At the weekend The Sunday Post suggested a fresh complaint had been made against the MSP but BBC Scotland understands it is not new.

A team of independent investigators are still probing two claims against the Aberdeen Donside MSP.

Mr McDonald referred to "inappropriate" previous actions when he announced his resignation in November.

He apologised and said his attempts to be "humorous" or "friendly" may have led others to become uncomfortable.

He said he would staying on as MSP for Aberdeen Donside and pledged to "continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability".

It later emerged that the allegations involved text messages he had sent to a woman.

Two weeks later he was suspended by the SNP after "new information" came to light.

Mr McDonald could not be reached for comment.