Brexit 'could cut Scottish GDP by 9%'

Image copyright PA

The UK leaving the EU without a trade deal in place would cut Scottish GDP by 9%, according to leaked UK government analysis.

The figure is slightly worse than the 8.5% hit to GDP predicted by a Scottish government study last month.

It is contained in reports analysing the economic impact of Brexit that was first obtained by Buzzfeed last week.

MPs have now been able to to view the documents in the House of Commons library.

The study suggests that in three different scenarios - staying in the single market and customs union, negotiating a free trade agreement and leaving the EU with no deal - the UK economy as a whole would grow more slowly than if it stayed in the EU.

A regional breakdown of the analysis emerged on Wednesday as Theresa May chaired the first of two key Brexit meetings with senior ministers as the government faces more calls to clarify the UK's position.

Regional breakdowns

The breakdown predicted that every part of the UK would have negative growth under all three scenarios.

For Scotland, the UK government analysis predicted:

Single market membership - GDP 2.5% lower than projected

Free trade deal - 6% lower

No deal - 9% lower

The figures are remarkably similar to those produced by the Scottish government last month - which were dismissed at the time as "completely over-the-top scaremongering" by the Scottish Conservatives.

The Scottish government figures were:

Single market membership - GDP 2.7% lower than projected

Free trade deal - 6.1% lower

No deal - 8% lower

The 8% figures for "no deal" was said to amount to Scotland's economy being £12.7bn a year worse off.

The UK government's breakdown predicts that the north east of England would be worst hit by Brexit, with its GDP cut by 3% by single market membership, 11% by a free trade deal and 16% under a "no deal" scenario.

London would fare least badly, with its GDP down just 1% under single market membership, 2% through a free trade deal and 3.5% if there is no deal.

The figures for Scotland in all three scenarios are worse than for the UK as a whole, which was predicted to have 8% lower GDP with no deal, 5% lower if the UK negotiated a free trade deal, and 2% lower if it adheres to the rules of the single market.

The UK government, which says it is working to secure the best possible deal for the whole of the UK, had argued that releasing the analysis to the public could damage its negotiations with the EU.

But Downing Street later announced that MPs and peers would be able to see the report on a confidential basis, after initially refusing to do so.

It said the analysis would also be shared with the devolved administrations, but that it would need to be "handled with appropriate confidentially".

Scotland's Brexit secretary, Michael Russell, said he would publish the analysis if it was given him, arguing that the public "has a right to know the impact on jobs and living standards of the UK government's decision to pursue the UK's exit from the EU".