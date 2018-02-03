Angus Robertson steps down as SNP deputy leader
Angus Robertson has announced he is standing down as deputy leader of the SNP with immediate effect.
He lost his Moray constituency to Conservative Douglas Ross in the UK general election last June.
In a letter informing Nicola Sturgeon of his decision he said his mandate had been to partner her at Westminster but that it was now time to move on.
He said in a tweet he would "always be there to help Scotland reach its full potential".
Tweeting a response to Mr Robertson, the first minister Ms Sturgeon described him as an "outstanding" deputy leader.
She added: "You should be very proud of your enormous contribution to our party's success. I wish you well and hope to see you back in frontline politics in the future."