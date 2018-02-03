Image copyright Reuters Image caption Angus Robertson lost his Moray seat in the UK general election last June

Angus Robertson has announced he is standing down as deputy leader of the SNP with immediate effect.

He lost his Moray constituency to Conservative Douglas Ross in the UK general election last June.

In a letter informing Nicola Sturgeon of his decision he said his mandate had been to partner her at Westminster but that it was now time to move on.

He said in a tweet he would "always be there to help Scotland reach its full potential".

Thanks to all colleagues and constituents over 17 years of public life. It's been a tremendous honour to serve as deputy of @NicolaSturgeon and help transform Scottish politics. Look forward to new opportunities but will always be there to help Scotland reach its full potential. — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) February 3, 2018

Tweeting a response to Mr Robertson, the first minister Ms Sturgeon described him as an "outstanding" deputy leader.

She added: "You should be very proud of your enormous contribution to our party's success. I wish you well and hope to see you back in frontline politics in the future."