UK minister in Edinburgh for Brexit talks

Image copyright Reuters

New Cabinet Office minister David Lidington is to meet Scottish ministers in Edinburgh for talks about Brexit.

Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell and Deputy First Minister John Swinney will set out their concerns over devolved powers and Brexit legislation.

The Scottish parliament will not put forward the EU Withdrawal Bill for a consent vote until the row is resolved.

Mr Lidington said it was important the two governments worked together "to find an agreed way forward".

But Scottish ministers warned that there was "currently no prospect of the Scottish Parliament giving its consent" to the Withdrawal Bill.

'Power grab'

The UK government and the devolved administrations are at loggerheads over what happens to powers currently not reserved to Westminster, but which are currently exercised from Brussels, when the UK leaves the EU.

The current proposals in the EU Withdrawal Bill would see all powers return to London before some are fully devolved and others are integrated into UK-wide frameworks, but the Edinburgh and Cardiff administrations term this a "power grab".

UK ministers had pledged to amend the legislation to assuage these concerns, but ran out of time to do so while the bill was under consideration in the Commons. They now say it will be amended in the Lords, but the devolved administrations have started work on their own stop-gap legislation in preparation for a scenario where consent for the Withdrawal Bill is withheld.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Russell and John Swinney have had a whole series of talks with Damian Green and David Mundell

Mr Lidington is taking on the role of Damian Green, his predecessor as Cabinet Office minister who led for the UK government in negotiations with the devolved administrations. He is to visit Cardiff and Edinburgh in this role for the first time on Thursday.

Mr Russell told MSPs on Wednesday that Mr Green's departure "stalled the process" of talks, warning that the "constitutional crisis" over Brexit was "deepening".

Prior to meeting Mr Lidington, he added: "On the EU Withdrawal Bill, we are becoming increasingly exasperated by the UK government's approach.

"This is not a disagreement between the Scottish and UK governments. It is now agreed unanimously, with support across parliament, that the bill is incompatible with devolution and will allow Westminster to take control of devolved areas.

"Because of their failure so far to listen, there is currently no prospect of the Scottish Parliament giving its consent. That is why we need to press ahead with our own preparations to ensure Scotland's laws are protected in the event the UK leaves the EU."

'Work together'

Mr Lidington said he was "looking forward to continuing discussions" with both Scottish and Welsh leaders, saying: "We need to work together to find an agreed way forward."

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who will also attend the talks, added: "The return of powers from the EU will lead to a significant increase in the decision-making powers of Holyrood.

"We have made good progress in our discussions with the Scottish government on common frameworks and will continue those discussions today. We want to agree an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which we can then bring forward in the Lords."

The matter of the Withdrawal Bill amendments was also raised at Westminster on Wednesday, with Scottish Conservative MP Stephen Kerr asking ministers when the wording of changes would be announced.

Wales Office minister Stuart Andrew told Mr Kerr that the governments were "continually engaging" over the matter and said the amendments would be brought forward "as soon as possible".