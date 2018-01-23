Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption MSPs will debate the EU Withdrawal Bill - but will not yet be holding a formal consent vote

MSPs are to debate the EU Withdrawal Bill as the standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over devolved powers and Brexit continues.

The bill is at the centre of a dispute between ministers over the distribution of powers which will return from Brussels as the UK leaves the EU.

Scottish ministers have refused to put forward the bill for a Holyrood consent vote unless changes are agreed.

UK ministers say changes will be made to the bill in the House of Lords.

Scottish and Welsh ministers are working on their own stop-gap legislation should their parliaments ultimately refuse consent, although there have been suggestions that the Lords may refuse to pass the bill without the blessing of the devolved legislatures.

MSPs will debate a government memo which lays out the reasons for not bringing forward a formal consent vote at this time, and at the end of the day will only vote whether or not to "note" the constitution committee's interim report backing this position.

The EU Withdrawal Bill, which has now cleared the House of Commons, is a key piece of Brexit legislation which would repeal the 1972 European Communities Act, which took Britain into the EU - but at the same time in effect copy EU laws onto the UK statute book to ensure a smooth transition. The UK parliament will then be able to "amend, repeal and improve" individual laws as it chooses.

Scottish, Welsh and UK ministers are at loggerheads over laws involved which are not reserved to Westminster - laws which thus technically fall under the competency of the devolved parliaments, but which are currently exercised from Brussels.

Image copyright PA Image caption A series of meetings between devolved and UK ministers have failed to settle the Brexit powers row

The current proposals in the bill would see all powers initially return to Westminster, before some are passed on to the devolved legislatures in full and others are incorporated into UK-wide frameworks.

The devolved administrations do not oppose joint frameworks in principle, but have described the plans as they exist in Clause 11 of the Withdrawal Bill as a "naked power grab".

Under pressure from Scottish ministers, SNP MPs and some Scottish Conservative members, Scottish Secretary David Mundell promised that amendments would be made to Clause 11 - but no agreement was struck before the bill completed its passage through the Commons.

The SNP and Labour both criticised Scottish Tory MPs as acting as "lobby fodder" for the government after they refused to back Labour-led amendments to Clause 11 in the final Commons votes.

The UK government insists changes can still be made, but this will now have to happen in the upper chamber. A cross-party group of MSPs has since met peers, MPs and Welsh AMs at the House of Lords for talks on this topic.

'Highly complicated'

Both the Scottish and Welsh governments say they may have to resort to tabling their own "continuity" legislation, should the Withdrawal Bill ultimately pass without being applied to the devolved legislatures.

One academic has warned of the difficulties of drafting a continuity bill as a local version of the already "highly complicated and obscure" Withdrawal Bill.

In a guest blog for the Scottish Parliament's information centre, Sionaidh Douglas-Scott, a law professor at the University of London, said "timing is tight" for what could prove an extremely complex piece of legislation.

She also said the continuity bill "might well face a legal challenge" in the Supreme Court, and noted that due to a previous court ruling on Brexit legislation the UK government could technically press ahead and legislate for the whole of the UK regardless.

Justices unanimously ruled in the Article 50 case that the convention of devolved consent was a political one, and not enforceable in court - although Prof Douglas-Scott said it would be a "grave matter politically to ignore a constitutional convention, and so act unconstitutionally".

She added that "the greatest value of a continuity bill may be the political pressure it might exert on the UK government to amend Clause 11".